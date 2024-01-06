Chicago Blackhawks place Connor Bedard on injured reserve after big hit

The Chicago Blackhawks have put rookie Connor Bedard on injured reserve ahead of Sunday afternoon's game.

The team announced the news about Bedard and Nick Foligno on Saturday afternoon.

Bedard has a fractured jaw following a big hit Friday night during a game against the New Jersey Devils. The Hawks lost 4-2.

Bedard was hit by Devils defenseman Brendan Smith after the 18-year-old center carried the puck into Chicago's offensive zone. Bedard then skated to the bench holding his face as Foligno, Brett Seney and several teammates ignited a skirmish behind the Devils net.

Foligno is on injured reserve with a fractured left finger. The team did not go into detail about how long the two players would be out.

The Blackhawks play the Calgary Flames tomorrow at the United Center at 2:00 p.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.