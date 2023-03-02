Blackhawks invite fans to pen Patrick Kane tributes outside United Center

The Chicago Blackhawks are asking to fans to help celebrate the legacy of Patrick Kane outside the United Center Thursday following his trade to New York this week.

The team is inviting fans to show their gratitude and appreciation for the former Hawks forward by writing a message in the parking lot outside the stadium between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., officials said in a statement.

The team constructed a large "Thank You 88" canvas in Parking Lot C across the street from the United Center on Madison Street for fans to leave their own personal chalk messages to Kane, prior to Thursday's home game against the Dallas Stars.

The 34-year-old Kane was traded to the Rangers on Tuesday after spending his entire 16-year career in Chicago. In return, the Blackhawks received a conditional 2023 second-round pick, a 2025 fourth-rounder and minor league defenseman Andy Welinski. Chicago also acquired Finnish defenseman Vili Saarijarvi from Arizona as part of the trade.

In a message posted to his official Twitter account Tuesday, Kane thanked fans and the organization for all their support over the years.

"There simply are no words to express my family's love and appreciation for the Blackhawks organization, my teammates, this city and the greatest fans in the world welcoming me here since being drafted in 2007," Kane said. "Thank you for giving me a chance and supporting me like your own through 1,297 games played in the most iconic sweater, including 3 Stanley Cups and thousands of memories to last a lifetime."

Kane helped Chicago put together the best stretch in franchise history, winning the Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013 and 2015. The Blackhawks also made it to the Western Conference final in 2014, losing to the Los Angeles Kings in an epic seven-game series.

The Blackhawks did not specify how the tribute message would be revealed to Kane.