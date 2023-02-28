Blackhawks to trade Kane to Rangers: report

The Chicago Blackhawks have a deal in place to trade Stanley Cup champion Patrick Kane to the New York Rangers, according to a report.

ESPN reported the news Tuesday afternoon. Rumors have been swirling for some time now that Kane wanted to go to the Rangers.

After New York got Vladimir Tarasenko, thinking the price for Timo Meier or Kane would be too high, Kane said: "If things were going to happen ... that was a team that I was definitely looking at."

Not much of a poker face, but Kane has a full no-movement clause, meaning the three-time Cup champion who was league MVP in 2015-16 can choose where he wants to go. Rangers GM Chris Drury took care of his end of the money aspect Saturday by trading Vitali Kravtsov to Vancouver and waiving Jake Leschyshyn.

And while Kane’s name isn’t being uttered around the Rangers, there’s an uneasiness around them as the buzz seeps into the locker room.

"It always does at this time of the year," coach Gerard Gallant said. "It’s tough on some players. But at the end of the day, you’re trying to make your team better every day and that’s what management does."

While Chicago is finishing another losing season, no one with New York is shying away from the expectation of repeating last year's trip to the Eastern Conference final, if not improving on it.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Associated Press contributed to this report.