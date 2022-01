The Chicago Blackhawks have placed forward Jujhar Khaira and defenseman Riley Stillman on injured reserve.

Khaira is dealing with a lower back issue.

Stillman left Friday night's 5-1 loss to Minnesota with a left shoulder injury.

The move for Khaira, who has three goals and no assists in his first season with Chicago, was made retroactive to Monday.

