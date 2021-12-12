Blackhawks put forward Reese Johnson on injured reserve with broken clavicle

The Chicago Blackhawks have placed forward Reese Johnson on injured reserve with a broken right clavicle.

The Blackhawks also recalled forwards Brett Connolly and MacKenzie Entwistle from Rockford and assigned forward Mike Hardman to their American Hockey League affiliate.

The 23-year-old Johnson got hurt during Chicago's 5-4 loss at Toronto on Saturday night. He has one goal and three assists in 18 games this season.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS