Blackhawks get former NHL MVP Taylor Hall in trade with Bruins

The Chicago Blackhawks have acquired former NHL MVP Taylor Hall from the Boston Bruins.

The Blackhawks gave away defensemen Alex Regula and Ian Mitchell in exchange for Hall and Nick Foligno, the team announced in a statement Monday afternoon.

"We are thrilled to be adding players of Nick’s and Taylor’s caliber to our organization," Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson said in a statement. "The two bring a wealth of experience and leadership that will strengthen not only our forward group, but aid in the development of our entire roster."

The 31-year-old Hall had 16 goals and 20 assists in 61 regular season games last season. He added five goals and three assists in seven postseason games.

The trade comes as the Blackhawks are expected to draft 17-year-old Connor Bedard, who is the presumptive No. 1 pick in the NHL Draft this year, which kicks off on Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee.

