Blackhawks will not re-sign goalie Corey Crawford

The Chicago Blackhawks announced Thursday they will not be re-signing veteran goaltender Corey Crawford.

Crawford, 35, spent 13 seasons with the team and helped the Blackhawks win two Stanley Cups.

"I had a conversation with Corey earlier today and it was a bit of an emotional talk. Corey and I go back a long time," Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman said. "He's up there with the legends for the Blackhawks: Tony Esposito, Glenn Hall, Corey Crawford. Corey stands tall as a two-time Cup champion."

