Blackhawks will not re-sign goalie Corey Crawford

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Goaltender Corey Crawford #50 of the Chicago Blackhawks during the NHL game against the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena on March 26, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

CHICAGO - The Chicago Blackhawks announced Thursday they will not be re-signing veteran goaltender Corey Crawford.

Crawford, 35, spent 13 seasons with the team and helped the Blackhawks win two Stanley Cups. 

"I had a conversation with Corey earlier today and it was a bit of an emotional talk. Corey and I go back a long time," Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman said. "He's up there with the legends for the Blackhawks: Tony Esposito, Glenn Hall, Corey Crawford. Corey stands tall as a two-time Cup champion."

