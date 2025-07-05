Bobby Jenks, World Series Champion and beloved Chicago White Sox closer, dies at 44

The Chicago White Sox family lost one of the members of the 2005 World Series championship team.

Bobby Jenks, the closer for the '05 World Series Champion White Sox, died on July 4, the team announced on Saturday afternoon.

He was 44.

What we know:

Jenks passed away on Friday in Sintra, Portugal, where he had been battling adenocarcinoma, which is a form of stomach cancer.

He opened up to MLB.com about his fight with cancer earlier this year.

Jenks pitched six major-league seasons with the White Sox, beginning his career in 2005. His final season with the White Sox was in 2010, and his finished his Sox tenure with a 14-18 record, a 3.40 ERA,173 saves and 334 strikeouts over 329 relief appearances.

Jenks ranks second in White Sox franchise history among relief leaders in saves, sixth in appearances and seventh in strikeouts. Jenks was an All-Star selection in 2006 and 2007.

Most notably, Jenks was on the mount for the final out of the 2005 World Series-clinching Game 4 against the Houston Astros. Orlando Palmero's ground ball went over Jenks' head, which shortstop Juan Uribe threw to Paul Konerko at first base.

What they're saying:

"We have lost an iconic member of the White Sox family today," White Sox Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf said in a statement. "None of us will ever forget that ninth inning of Game 4 in Houston, all that Bobby did for the 2005 World Series champions and for the entire Sox organization during his time in Chicago. He and his family knew cancer would be his toughest battle, and he will be missed as a husband, father, friend and teammate. He will forever hold a special place in all our hearts."