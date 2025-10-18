Boeser scores in 4th round of shootout to lift Canucks to 3-2 win over Blackhawks

Brock Boeser scored in the fourth round of the shootout and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Friday night.

Jake DeBrusk and Max Sasson scored in regulation as the Canucks got their second straight win after trailing 2-0 after the first period. Kevin Lankinen, who began his career with the Blackhawks, finished with 31 saves against his former team.

Ryan Donato and Tyler Bertuzzi scored for the Blackhawks, who had won two straight. Spencer Knight had 30 saves.

After the first seven skaters of the shootout failed to score, Boeser ended it as he skated in on Knight and snapped it past the goalie on the glove side.

Vancouver outshot Chicago 11-7 in a scoreless third period.

Trailing 2-0 after one period, DeBrusk — celebrating his 29th birthday — pulled the Canucks within one with a power-play goal at 6:49 of the second. DeBrusk had several whacks at the puck in front and sent an attempt off Knight’s blocker and in for his first of the season.

Sasson tied it with 6:18 remaining in the middle period as he scored on a tap-in from the left side of the crease off a pass from Filip Hronek.

Donato got the Blackhawks on the scoreboard first with a power-play goal as he tapped in a pass from Andre Burakovsky at the right doorstep with 7:19 remaining in the first period.

Bertuzzi doubled Chicago's lead with 46 seconds to go in the first as he scored on the rebound of Sam Rinzel's shot into the top left corner past a Lankinen, who had lost his stick 10 seconds earlier.

Canucks forward Teddy Blueger made his season debut after recovering from a suspected knee injury during the preseason.

Up next

Canucks: At Washington on Sunday for the third of a five-game trip.

Blackhawks: Host Anaheim on Sunday to finish a two-game homestand.