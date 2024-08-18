Bowden Francis throws 7 scoreless innings as Blue Jays shut out Cubs 1-0

article

Joey Loperfido homered and Bowden Francis threw seven scoreless innings to help the Toronto Blue Jays shut out the Cubs 1-0 on Sunday.

Loperfido's solo shot off Shota Imanaga (9-3) was all Toronto needed to end a two-game skid.

Francis (6-3) matched his longest career outing, set six days earlier against the Los Angeles Angels.

He was perfect the first time through the order but loaded the bases in the fourth. He escaped the jam by catching Dansby Swanson looking at a third strike. The right-hander allowed just one other baserunner the rest of the way and finished with three hits and seven strikeouts while walking none to win for the fourth time in six starts.

Chad Green, the last of three Blue Jays relievers, worked the ninth to secure the shutout and record his 13th save in as many chances.

Imanaga allowed four hits, walked one and struck out six in the first five innings. It was his first loss since June 21, a span of nine starts.

The crowd of 36,117 gave its loudest ovation to former Chicago Bears kicker Robbie Gould, who led the seventh-inning singalong with his children.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Blue Jays: SS Leo Jiménez got a day off after leaving Saturday's game with right knee soreness.

Cubs: DH Seiya Suzuki took an Isaac Paredes foul ball off his shin while standing in the on-deck circle in the eighth but walked it off and remained in the lineup … LHP Jordan Wicks ( right oblique strain ) will start Tuesday for Triple-A Iowa and make at least one more rehab start before the club decides when to bring him back. He's been on the 60-day injured list since June 15.

UP NEXT

Toronto will send RHP Kevin Gausman (11-8, 4.20 ERA) to the mound Monday night against visiting Cincinnati.

Cubs RHP Javier Assad (5-3, 3.19) is scheduled to open a three-game series against visiting Detroit on Tuesday night.

