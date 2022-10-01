Expand / Collapse search

Bret Bielema has happy return at Camp Randall as Illinois pounds Wisconsin 34-10

By Steve Megaree
Published 
University of Illinois
Associated Press

Chicago area youth football league suspended due to teen playing while enrolled in high school

A big controversy is surrounding one of the Chicago area's biggest youth football leagues.

MADISON, Wisconsin - Chase Brown rushed for 129 yards, Tommy DeVito had three short touchdown keepers and Illinois trounced Wisconsin 34-10 on Saturday to give coach Bret Bielema a triumphant return to Camp Randall Stadium. 

Illinois (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) scored 17 points off Wisconsin turnovers and scored the game's final 27 points to win as a 6 1/2-point underdog. 

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

The Illini sacked Graham Mertz six times and held the Badgers to 2 yards rushing on 24 carries. 

Bielema had gone 68-24 in seven years as Wisconsin's coach before leaving for Arkansas at the end of the 2012 regular season.
 