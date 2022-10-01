Bret Bielema has happy return at Camp Randall as Illinois pounds Wisconsin 34-10

Chase Brown rushed for 129 yards, Tommy DeVito had three short touchdown keepers and Illinois trounced Wisconsin 34-10 on Saturday to give coach Bret Bielema a triumphant return to Camp Randall Stadium.

Illinois (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) scored 17 points off Wisconsin turnovers and scored the game's final 27 points to win as a 6 1/2-point underdog.

The Illini sacked Graham Mertz six times and held the Badgers to 2 yards rushing on 24 carries.

Bielema had gone 68-24 in seven years as Wisconsin's coach before leaving for Arkansas at the end of the 2012 regular season.

