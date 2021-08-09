Brewers-Cubs postponed due to rain; DH scheduled for Tuesday

The game between the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Monday night was postponed because of rain.

The game has been rescheduled for Tuesday as part of a split doubleheader. The first game will start at 1:20 p.m., followed by the second game at 7:05 p.m.

The game was called one hour, 38 minutes after the scheduled start.

TRAINER’S ROOM:

Cubs RHP Rowan Wick, who has missed all of this season because of a left oblique strain, could be activated from the 60-day injured list later this week. Wick was examined by the team’s medical staff before Monday’s game. ... LHP Brad Wieck will undergo atrial fibrillation surgery on Aug. 31, he announced on his Twitter account.

Brewers RHP Hunter Strickland (COVID-19) was reinstated from the 10-day IL. ... LHP Blaine Hardy was optioned to Triple-A Nashville. ... Jake Cousins (COVID-19) cleared re-entry testing, and his activation is imminent, manager Craig Counsell said. ... Third baseman Travis Shaw (right shoulder) is eligible to come off the IL, but Counsell said Shaw and 1B Daniel Vogelbach (left hamstring pull) will continue their minor league rehab assignments.

UP NEXT

RHP Freddy Peralta (8-3, 2.21) will start the first game, followed by LHP Aaron Ashby (0-0, 54.00) in the second game. The Cubs will counter with LHP Justin Steele (2-0, 2.03) in the first game, followed by RHP Alec Mills in the nightcap. Peralta pitched six innings of two-hit ball Wednesday, but left with no decision in a 4-2 win over Pittsburgh. Ashby was charged with seven runs (four earned) on four hits in two-thirds on an inning in his major league debut against the Cubs on June 30 at Milwaukee. Ashby (5-4, 4.48) pitched six innings of one-hit ball against Toledo in a 12-0 win for Triple-A Nashville on Thursday. Steele was placed on the 10-day IL on May 22 because of a right hamstring strain and was optioned to Iowa on July 8 to make the transition from reliever to starter. Steele allowed one run on four hits in five innings Wednesday for Triple-A Iowa in a 2-1 win over Indianapolis in his last minor league appearance. Steele was 2-0 with a 1.32 ERA in nine appearances (five starts) at Iowa.

"He’s done everything he needs to do at Triple-A," Cubs manager David Ross said of Steele. "I think it will be a nice day for him to see what he has."