Bulls beat Thunder 124-103 in preseason action

article

The Chicago Bulls took control in the second quarter at Oklahoma City and didn’t let up.

Coby White scored 27 points on 11-of-17 shooting and Zach LaVine added 24 points in 26 minutes helping the Bulls beat the Thunder 124-103.

Al Horford had 15 points and seven rebounds in his first preseason action with the Thunder, and Frank Jackson added 15 points for Oklahoma City. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 12 points in 19 minutes.

LaVine scored 16 points on 6-for-7 shooting in the first quarter while Gilgeous-Alexander scored 11 for Oklahoma City.

GET FOX 32 SPORTS ON THE GO

Chicago shot 52% in the first half to lead 59-46. The Bulls’ largest lead was 27 points early in the fourth quarter.

Advertisement

Oklahoma City couldn’t get into a flow, but part of that was because first-year coach Mark Daigneault gave minutes to 13 players.

The teams meet again Friday.