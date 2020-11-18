Bulls draft Marko Simonovic with No. 44 pick

article

The Chicago Bulls drafted center Marko Simonovic with the No. 44 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft on Wednesday night.

This was Chicago's second-round pick. Earlier in the night, the Bulls selected Florida State forward Patrick Williams.

Simonovic is from Montenegro and has been drawing attention from the NBA over the past few years. The center stands at 6'11", and averaged 16.2 points and 7.6 rebounds for Mega Bemax in the ABA league during the 2019-2020 season.

He started in 19 of his 21 games.

The Bulls finished 22-43 last season and were one of the eight teams that didn’t qualify for the NBA’s restart at Walt Disney World. They were 11th in the Eastern Conference when play was stopped because of the COVID-19 pandemic in March and decided they needed new leadership.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this report.