Bulls' Markkanen out 2-4 weeks with sprained right shoulder

By AP NEWS
Bulls
Associated Press
Lauri Markkanen of the Chicago Bulls drives past Evan Fournier of the Orlando Magic on his way to a game-high 32 points at United Center on December 21, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bulls defeated the Magic 90-80. (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO - The Chicago Bulls expect forward Lauri Markkanen to miss two to four weeks because of a sprained right shoulder.

The Bulls said Monday an MRI confirmed he has a sprained acromioclavicular joint. Markkanen was hurt Friday at Orlando when he was fouled by Magic forward Gary Clark early in the third quarter.

Markkanen is averaging a career-high 19.1 points and 6.1 rebounds coming off a disappointing season. He is shooting 51% overall and about 40% on 3-pointers — both personal bests. Markkanen had back-to-back games with 30 or more points against Portland and New York on Jan. 30 and Feb. 1. He missed seven consecutive games early in the season because of COVID-19 protocols.

The Bulls were scheduled to host Washington on Monday.