Bulls' Otto Porter Jr. to miss another month with broken foot

Bulls
Associated Press
CHICAGO - Chicago Bulls forward Otto Porter Jr. will miss at least another month because of a broken left foot that was initially diagnosed as a bruise.

The Bulls said the injury was confirmed by Dr. Bob Anderson, a foot and ankle specialist who examined him Monday. The team said the small fracture became clear after repeated imaging over the past five weeks, and Porter will be re-evaluated in four weeks.

Averaging 11.2 points in nine games, he has been sidelined since he was hurt against Atlanta on Nov. 6.