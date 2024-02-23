Bulls Patrick Williams to have foot surgery and miss the rest of the season

The Chicago Bulls will be without their third-year forward for the rest of the season.

Patrick Williams, who was ruled out for a minimum of two weeks since January 25 with initial bone edema in his left foot, will undergo surgery and be out for the remainder of the season, according to the team.

In a release, the Bulls say that Williams underwent routine subsequent imaging to check on the progression of his foot stress reaction.

Williams will undergo a procedure to fix the edema.

Williams was averaging 10 points per game and 3.9 rebounds per game this season through 43 games played.

The 22-year old forward's absence will open more playing time Dalen Terry and rookie Julian Phillips.