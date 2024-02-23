Expand / Collapse search

Bulls Patrick Williams to have foot surgery and miss the rest of the season

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Sports
Billy Donovan talks using the Celtics as a barometer to gauge the Bulls

The Bulls dropped their first game after the All-Star break to the Celtics 129-112, and it wasn't lost on Bulls coach Billy Donovan that this game also doubles as a test to see where his team is at against a team that's contending in the Eastern Conference.

CHICAGO, Ill. - The Chicago Bulls will be without their third-year forward for the rest of the season.

Patrick Williams, who was ruled out for a minimum of two weeks since January 25 with initial bone edema in his left foot, will undergo surgery and be out for the remainder of the season, according to the team.

In a release, the Bulls say that Williams underwent routine subsequent imaging to check on the progression of his foot stress reaction.

Williams will undergo a procedure to fix the edema.

Williams was averaging 10 points per game and 3.9 rebounds per game this season through 43 games played.

The 22-year old forward's absence will open more playing time Dalen Terry and rookie Julian Phillips.

