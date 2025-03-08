Bulls rally past Heat for 114-109 victory

article

Josh Giddey’s 26 points led the Chicago Bulls to a thrilling 114-109 comeback win over the Miami Heat on Saturday night.

The Bulls overcame a 17-point, first-half deficit to secure their second consecutive win in Florida, following their victory over Orlando on Thursday.

Standout Performances:

Coby White contributed 21 points, though his shooting struggled with a 6-for-16 performance from the field and 0-for-8 from beyond the arc.

Zach Collins added a double-double with 18 points and 15 rebounds.

Tre Jones chipped in with 15 points, providing crucial support in the win.

Heat's Early Dominance:

Miami built an early 51-35 lead midway through the second quarter, but the Bulls fought back, limiting their scoring in the final minutes of the half. Despite trailing, the Bulls remained within striking distance.

Bulls Take Control Late:

With 1:25 left in the game, White’s three-point play put the Bulls up 110-109, a lead they would not relinquish. Giddey’s clutch 3-pointer with 17 seconds remaining sealed the victory.

Key Performances for the Heat:

Bam Adebayo and Andrew Wiggins each scored 22 points.

Tyler Herro added 21 points to the Heat’s effort. Wiggins made his return after missing five games with a right ankle sprain.Despite their strong play, Miami couldn’t hold onto their lead and suffered their 16th loss of the season after squandering a double-digit advantage.

Takeaways :

Bulls : White’s shooting struggles (0-for-8 from 3) followed his career-high 44-point game against Orlando.

Heat: This game marked Miami’s 13th back-to-back set of the season. The Heat have been swept in six of these sets.

Key Moment:

With 5:52 left in the fourth quarter, Jones made two consecutive layups, and Jalen Smith added another layup, helping the Bulls close an 11-0 run and take their first lead since the first quarter, 97-94.

Key Stat:

The Bulls were exceptional from the free-throw line, making 23 of 26 attempts. White was perfect, finishing 9-for-9 from the line.

