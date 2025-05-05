A busy summer awaits the Chicago Blackhawks: Should the coaching search or draft board take precedence

Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson knows there's plenty of work to do.

It's all set in stone now: the ‘Hawks have the third overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. Now, it’s time to start figuring out their draft board.

Still, there's plenty to figure out these days at the United Center. Namely, who will coach this team? Who will be the No. 3 overall pick? Will the youth movement finally take that vaunted step forward?

"We are where we are," Davidson said. "You saw the end with the young players and the youth movement that come in."

One aspect that was out of the Blackhawks' control was the lottery. Now, they can focus on both their draft board and hiring a coach.

Davidson was adamant that constructing a draft board wouldn't impact the coaching search, and vice versa. Both need to happen. Davidson wouldn't prioritize one over the other.

What should be next for the Blackhawks? It stands to reason Davidson should focus on finishing the head coaching search.

Davidson was clear he didn't want to force anything. He won't make a hire to have someone in place sooner rather than later, but a coach coming in would want to run their own system, which in turn could influence who the Blackhawks select.

There needs to be a focus on development, considering how much of the pipeline still needs to be refined as it aims to make the jump from the AHL to the NHL.

"We've got to find the right person that fits what we're doing, and that's kind of the course we're running right now," Davidson said. "We're looking to check a number of boxes."

The Blackhawks haven't been stingy. They've courted David Carle, the hottest name on the market, but Carle took himself out of the running and recently signed a multi-year extension to remain in Denver.

Stanley Cup winner Mike Sullivan hit the market before getting scooped up by the Rangers in just five days. But, Davidson is casting a wide net; he said interim head coach Anders Sorensen is still in the mix for the full-time job.

Those prerequisites haven't limited any interest in the job.

"Ultimately, we want someone that's excited about what's going on in Chicago," Davidson said. "Based on the reaction in my phone every day, it's an appealing job. And we feel that and we know that."

Davidson won't put a timeline on the hire for a reason. That reason is to make sure they canvas the candidates they're interested in.

"We want to get this right," Davidson said.

What about scouting for the NHL Draft? Davidson is ecstatic about the draft process, too.

There's players to be scouted, and eventually the Blackhawks will zero in on the player they want. Defenseman Matthew Schaefer stands to be the top prospect.

Taking the top-rated player is something Davidson can't pass on. He still needs an infusion of top talent as the Blackhawks continue their rebuild.

"My philosophy is we do like to go best player available," Davidson said. "But sometimes, the discussions are so close where you have to break that somehow."

At No. 3 overall, the Blackhawks are most likely out of the running Schaefer. There could be the likes of Michael Misa and Porter Martone, two players that would be expected to fill out the top lines of the Blackhawks' offense eventually.

Analysts and experts give their positions and predictions, but the Blackhawks won't know much until they thoroughly scout and evaluate the players at hand. No matter what's said, Davidson sees that as the fun part of it all.

It's part of the busy summer on tap for the Chicago Blackhawks.

"There's always a lot of public discourse," Davidson said. "That's just people seeing the board differently, right? That's what makes the draft exciting."