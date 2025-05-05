Chicago Blackhawks win third overall pick in 2025 NHL Lottery

The Chicago Blackhawks know where they'll pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, and they exit the NHL Draft Lottery with a top-five pick.

The Blackhawks won the No. 3 overall pick in the draft during the NHL Draft Lottery, announced on ESPN Monday evening.

The New York Islanders pulled off a stunner with impeccable luck, winning the top pick. The Islanders came into Monday with a paltry 3.5% odds to win the No. 1 overall pick.

The Blackhawks came into Monday's lottery with the second-best odds at winning the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft.

For the second straight year, the Blackhawks are behind the San Jose Sharks' 18.5% chances of winning the top pick. The 'Hawks have a 13.5% chance of winning the top pick.

In their own stroke of luck, the Blackhawks won the 2023 NHL Lottery and landed prodigy Connor Bedard.

The Sharks won the 2024 NHL lottery. Had they won it again Monday, they would have been ineligible to win the lottery until 2029.

Chicago Blackhawks picking No. 3 overall

The Blackhawks have picked third in six NHL Drafts. It's worked out well a few of those times.

The last time they picked third was in 2019, when Chicago selected Kirby Dach.

In 2006, the Blackhawks turned their franchise around when they selected Jonathan Toews third. Toews became one of the best players in the 2000s and 2010s. In 1984, the 'Hawks had the third pick and took Eddie Olczyk

In 2004, the Hawks took Cam Barke. Chicago drafted stellar player and future head coach Dennis Savard No. 3 overall in 1980. The first time CHicago had a third overall pick was in 1966, when it selected Terry Caffery.

NHL Draft Lottery results

1. New York Islanders

2. San Jose Sharks

3. Chicago Blackhawks

4. Utah Hockey Club

5. Nashville Predators

6. Philadelphia Flyers

7. Boston Bruins

8. Seattle Kraken

9. Buffalo Sabres

10. Anaheim Ducks

11. Pittsburgh Penguins

12. New York Rangers

13. Detroit Red Wings

14. Columbus Blue Jackets

15. Vancouver Canucks

16. Calgary Flames (the Canadiens own this pick after a trade)

What were the Blackhawks' NHL Lottery chances?

Here is the full list of each club's draft lottery chances:

1. San Jose Sharks: 18.5%

2. Chicago Blackhawks: 13.5%

3. Nashville Predators: 11.5%

4. Philadelphia Flyers: 9.5%

5. Boston Bruins: 8.5%

6. Seattle Kraken: 7.5%

7. Buffalo Sabres: 6.5%

8. Anaheim Ducks: 6.0%

9. Pittsburgh Penguins: 5.0%

10. New York Islanders: 3.5%

11. New York Rangers: 3.0%

12. Detroit Red Wings: 2.5%

13. Columbus Blue Jackets: 2.0%

14. Utah Hockey Club: 1.5%

15. Vancouver Canucks: 0.5%

16. Calgary Flames*: 0.5%

Who are the top 2025 NHL Draft prospects?

There are two consensus top prospects in the 2025 NHL Draft. Defenseman Matthew Schaefer is the consensus top prospect in the 2025 NHL Draft. Michael Misa is behind Schaefer, and he's got versatility as either a center or left winger.

Swedish players Victor Eklund and Anton Frondell are also top prospects to know.

Boston College center James Hagens OHL right winger Porter Marone and OHL center Jake O'Brien follow top prospects Schaefer and Misa, but will get top-five consideration for sure.

What's next for the Blackhawks?

Chicago still needs a new head coach.

General manager Kyle Davidson is in the market for a coach after firing Luke Richardson early on in the 2024-2025 season. Anders Sorensen will most likely not keep the top job after serving as interim head coach.

There are still experienced candidates the Blackhawks could hire, but Chicago is far from the only team that needs a head coach.