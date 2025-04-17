Chicago Blackhawks star Connor Bedard makes it clear he'll remain in Chicago with an extension likely

article

There's no chance Connor Bedard wants out of Chicago. That became crystal clear on Thursday.

The man himself said it.

"I’ve said it 100 times: I love it here," Bedard said Thursday. "I want to be here for a long time."

The Chicago Blackhawks wrapped up their season with media availability on Thursday, where general manager Kyle Davidson, interim head coach Anders Sörensen and players had exit interviews.

In his exit interview, Bedard reaffirmed his commitment to the Blackhawks.

After a sophomore season in which he scored 22 goals and 61 points in 68 games, there was speculation that Bedard was unhappy with the franchise's state after. The Blackhawks invested in free agents this offseason but still finished with the second-worst record in the league, fired coach Luke Richardson during the season and altered the roster even more with trades.

"If I look a little sad on the bench, people sometimes take it out of context," Bedard said. "People that know me know that I love being here."

Bedard went further than just his demeanor.

He said he understood where the team was at. The Blackhawks, in a start-from-scratch rebuild, are not contenders yet. There's no timeline for when they'll be contenders. Bedard said he understood this when he was drafted.

"I love to be here and really trust the direction we’re going," Bedard said. "If you get the first overall pick, you’re probably not winning the Cup the next two years. It's an understanding of where you’re at."

The 19-year-old centerpiece of the Hawks' franchise still looked on the bright side.

There's a reason to believe in the process the Blackhawks have in place. Bedard saw it firsthand when the team called up some of the young players the team had been developing this season and the season prior. Those young players were a breath of fresh air for the Blackhawks, and for Bedard as well.

"With the young guys coming up, there was so much positivity," Bedard said. "It was great to see a lot of guys’ growth and see what the future can hold."