Panthers acquire Defenseman Seth Jones from Blackhawks in trade

The Florida Panthers, the defending Stanley Cup champions, bolstered their defense on Saturday night by acquiring defenseman Seth Jones from the Chicago Blackhawks.

In exchange, Florida sent goaltender Spencer Knight and a conditional 2026 first-round pick to Chicago, while also receiving a 2026 fourth-round pick. The Blackhawks will retain 26% of Jones' salary.

What we know:

This marks another major move for Florida, which already boasts key players like Aleksander Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk, Sam Reinhart, Anton Lundell, Carter Verhaeghe, and Gustav Forsling locked up for at least three more seasons. Jones, under contract through 2030, adds to an already formidable roster.

The 30-year-old Jones was the No. 4 overall pick by Nashville in the 2013 entry draft, taken two spots after Florida chose its current captain, Aleksander Barkov, that year.

He started his career with the Predators, spent six seasons with Columbus, and the last four with Chicago.

What they're saying:

"Seth is an elite veteran defenseman and a proven leader in our league," said Bill Zito, the general manager and president of hockey operations for the Panthers. "He has been one of the most consistent players of the past decade serving as a reliable workhorse on both sides of the puck, and he will help our club continue to compete at the highest level."

Although the Blackhawks never made the playoffs during his time in Chicago and are not in postseason contention this year, Jones sought a trade, citing a timeline mismatch with the team's rebuilding process. He waived his no-trade clause to join the Panthers.

"I’ve been here the last four years, through probably the darkest times the Blackhawks have seen in a while," Jones said last month. "I think things are moving up, they are moving forward. But I think my timeline might be different than ... the Blackhawks."

What's next:

Jones has 97 goals and 335 assists in 839 career games but hasn't played in a postseason game since the 2020 bubble season. His father, Popeye Jones, played in the NBA for 11 seasons.

Knight, 23, has been with the Panthers for five seasons, posting a 44-25-7 record with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. This season, he is 12-8-1 as Sergei Bobrovsky’s backup.