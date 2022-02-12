Bynum scores 25, Providence beats DePaul 76-73 in OT

Jared Bynum scored 25 points off the bench and Al Durham and Nate Watson finished with 16 points apiece as No. 11 Providence held on for a 76-73 overtime win over DePaul.

Durham went 12 for 12 at the free-throw line as the Big East-leading Friars (21-2, 11-1 Big East) won their eighth straight game.

DePaul's David Jones finished with a team-high 19 points.

The game was tied at 60 heading to overtime.

Providence built a 68-64 lead in the extra period and four three throws from Durham inside the final 10 seconds helped seal the victory.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING SPORTS ALERTS

