Why Caleb Williams' footwork is a how the Chicago Bears QB took home an important accolade

The last time a Chicago Bears quarterback won the NFC Offensive Player of the Week award, it was because of some sweet feet.

Justin Fields, then quarterbacking the Bears, rushed for a record 178 yards in a loss to Miami. His 61-yard touchdown run, where he weaved around nearly half the Dolphins’ defense, electrified Soldier Field.

Nearly three years later, another Bears quarterback claimed the same honor for some similar reasons.

Caleb Williams’ fancy footwork didn’t set any rushing records on Sunday vs. Dallas. But, his four-touchdown day was a direct example of his growth as a quarterback and how his improved footwork correlates to his success as a passer.

"I see him playing the game with his feet much more so than what we had in the spring or during training camp," Bears head coach Ben Johnson said. "He's trying to tie in number one in the progression with the first hitch, number two with the second hitch. We're trying to throw on time a lot more often than maybe we were initially."

What they're saying:

Williams threw for 298 yards and four touchdowns on Sunday. The Bears controlled the offensive game through the air. It was never more prevalent than the first drive of the second half for the Bears.

Williams commandeered a 19-play drive that exhausted the rest of the third quarter – all 9:54 remaining – and ended in a touchdown pass to DJ Moore. It was a moment where the Bears could feel comfortable in their 31-14 lead over the Cowboys.

The footwork is a crucial part of quarterbacking. It was something pundits wanted to see more off in Williams’ second season. So far, Williams said it was consistent on Sunday. The confidence in his footwork has helped stoke confidence elsewhere.

"I would say just the consistency with my footwork, keeping me on rhythm," he said. "Other than that, just getting up to the line, getting the guys out the huddle, being able to make checks or alerts or whatever the case may be. I think those have been the things that has been building confidence for myself and everybody else in offense."

The growth in the technical parts of his game is the most important part for Williams.

"I know a lot of football is results-based, but that's not really where I'm at," Williams said. "There's going to be times where you feel you play a great game and you weren’t doing the right things at the right time and you end up losing the game. So, just being able to do the right things at the right time consistently helps the team. That's where I'm trying to be at."

Williams is so focused on the task at hand that Johnson lauded him for how he received his Player of the Week honors.

The second-year quarterback, in a moment that exemplified his growth in the offense centered around him, didn’t see it as a monumental occasion.

"I tried to recognize him in front of the group, and he wasn't having it. He was very stoic," Johnson said. "He's already onto the next game. He knows he needs to have an even better performance here this week to give us the best chance to win."

Williams reiterated how he felt when he found out he won his accolade: "Cool."

That’s all.

What's next:

It was back to the drawing board for Williams, who earned high praise from his coach on Wednesday. Johnson said he liked where Williams was in terms of understanding the offense. The staff doesn’t have to revisit anything with Williams when they teach him things.

Once he understands the concepts, he knows how to use them.

That’s a product of the Bears’ quarterback room, which includes quarterbacks coach JT Barrett, backup quarterback Tyson Bagent and third-string quarterback Case Keenum.

It’s gotten Williams to a point where he’s leading the offensive charge now for the Bears. The head coach now has to make sure everyone else is on the same page.

"What I'm most impressed at with him and his process is the next day, he really locks everything in from the day before and we don't have to go back and revisit it again. So, he's a quick study in that regard," Johnson said. "Because of that, we can load up the game plan more each week. Week 3 was a lot more than Week 1. Hopefully, that's our new normal here going forward, not just for him, but for the entire offense. We can have a little bit more in the game plan to help attack some of these defenses. Because he's doing that and his comfort level is growing, we're able to grow as an offense."