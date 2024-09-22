Caleb Williams iffy day, Shane Waldron's bad day: Grading the Chicago Bears against the Indianapolis Colts

The Chicago Bears needed to get back on track Sunday. They did not.

Here are our grades from the Bears' loss to the Colts.

Caleb Williams

There were mistakes. There were good plays.

It was another up-and-down day for the rookie.

Williams' first interception was on him. The second was a pass bobbled into the hands of a defender. His fumble wasn't on him, either.

Williams showed plenty of connection with Rome Odunze, too. It was a step further in his progression where the off-target throws and the miscommunications weren't as frequent.

It still needs work.

Williams' final stat line: 33 of 52 passing, 363 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, two interceptions and a 63.5 completion percentage.

Grade: C+

The Bears offensive line

This was a game the Bears offensive line was expected to bounce back from last week's loss.

The Colts were short-handed.

The Colts still dominated the line of scrimmage regardless.

Speaking of the aforementioned strip-sack fumble, that wasn't on the line, but we'll get to that later.

When the opposing defense has multiple sacks, a strip-sack turnover, consistent pressure and six quarterback hits, the offensive line needs to take a long look at itself.

The final lines for the Colts: four sacks, six quarterback hits and seven tackles for loss.

It's hampering Williams' growth, which is the most dangerous thing for the Bears right now.

Grade: F

The Bears defense

There were a couple of times when the Bears were out of place. It led to a 44-yard pass play and a Johnathan Taylor touchdown.

The 21 points were the most the Bears allowed so far this season, but the Bears' defense was on the field for way too long.

The offense struggled to sustain drives. The special teams also gifted the Colts a first down that led to a touchdown.

The defense also forced multiple turnovers and stuffed the Colts' running game for as long as it could.

You can't fault the defense when the offense turns the ball over three times.

Grade: B

Shane Waldron

The Bears' offensive coordinator was scheming against a defense missing the middle of its interior defensive line.

Instead of pounding the rock in the middle, he opted to try nearly everything else.

His play call on fourth and goal from the one was a speed option that went backwards and lost 12 yards. A run up the middle, had it failed, would have pinned the Colts back at their own one.

He also kept trying screen plays against a secondary that was expecting it. There was nothing in his bag that caught the Colts off guard.

There were also no attempts to bolster the protection around Williams. That led to a strip-sack turnover by Laiatu Latu where the rookie rusher where Cole Kmet was blocking Latu. That can't happen in that moment, especially when the Colts were struggling to cover Kmet most of the day.

The scheme didn't help the rookie quarterback.

Grade: F