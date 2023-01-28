Candace Parker leaving Chicago Sky, joining Las Vegas Aces

Basketball star Candace Parker announced on Saturday that she is leaving the Chicago Sky and will play for the Las Vegas Aces.

The WNBA forward said she is leaving Chicago to be able to spend more time with her family.

"Throughout her 13 years, Lailaa has always sacrificed for me; always put me first; and always supported me in what I wanted or needed to do, even when it was tough on her," Parker said in an Instagram post. "I need to be there for my daughter, for my son, for my wife. I can’t be without them for parts of the season when Lailaa is in school and I won’t miss her volleyball games or school dances simply because of distance. Lailaa starts high school in August and I need to be there for her, just as she’s been there for me."

Parker grew up in Naperville, which is a suburb of Chicago, and she said in that she was honored to play for the Sky.

"I am beyond grateful for the opportunity to win a championship in my hometown and parade down the same streets I watched the Bulls parade down as a young girl first falling in love with the game of basketball," she said. "I’m forever appreciative of everyone in Chicago - our fans, teammates, coaches, and ownership. But more than the past two seasons, I’m thankful to the city that raised me, the childhood friends I still have to this day, the teachers I still am learning from, and the moments in time that will forever be in my heart."

Parker won a championship with the Los Angeles Sparks in 2016, and with the Chicago Sky in 2021.



