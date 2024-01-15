Cardet scores 29 as Chicago State defeats Stetson 77-70

Wesley Cardet Jr. had 29 points in Chicago State's 77-70 victory against Stetson on Monday night.

Cardet also contributed seven rebounds for the Cougars (9-15, () DI Independent). Jahsean Corbett added 25 points while shooting 10 of 15 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line, and they also had eight rebounds. Brent Davis shot 4 for 10, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

The Hatters (11-8, 3-1 Atlantic Sun Conference) were led in scoring by Stephan D. Swenson, who finished with 21 points, seven assists and two steals. Alec Oglesby added 17 points for Stetson. Jalen Blackmon also had 10 points.