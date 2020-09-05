Cardinals beat Cubs 4-2 in first game of doubleheader
CHICAGO -
Adam Wainwright pitched six-hit ball into the seventh inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 4-2 in the first game of a doubleheader.
Wainwright allowed two runs, struck out six and walked one while improving to 4-0 for the first time in his career.
The 6-foot-7 right-hander tossed a four-hitter in a 7-2 victory over Cleveland on his 39th birthday in his previous start.
Paul DeJong drove in two runs for St. Louis, which had dropped two in a row.
Kolten Wong had two hits and scored twice.
