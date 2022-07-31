Carlos Rodon dominates amid trade rumors, San Francisco Giants beat Chicago Cubs 4-0

Carlos Rodon struck out 10 over seven dominant innings amid speculation he could be traded, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Chicago Cubs 4-0.

Rodon got help from his defense early. Left fielder Luis Gonzalez reached over the outfield wall to snare Christopher Morel's leadoff drive, and center fielder Austin Slater made a running grab of Nelson Velazquez's hard-hit ball an inning later.

Then Rodon took over. He fanned two in the second inning, then struck out the side in the third and fourth.

He yielded two hits, none after the third inning. It was the 18th double-digit strikeout performance of his career and his sixth this season.



