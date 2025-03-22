CBS to show 2 primetime matchups between Caitlin Clark and Indiana vs Angel Reese and Chicago

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese will have two of their games broadcast in primetime nationally for the first time in league history.

The June 7 and Aug. 9 games between the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky will be shown on CBS. Both games are on Saturday night.

The WNBA will have more than 175 games broadcast across multiple platforms in the regular season, including 13 on ABC. The network will have an opening weekend doubleheader of Las Vegas against New York and Chicago vs. Indiana on May 17.

"The WNBA is coming off a 2024 season in which incredible basketball and countless memorable performances paved the way for the WNBA to deliver a record-breaking season," said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. "Now, with so much excitement around the player movement that took place this winter through free agency and trades, the WNBA’s broadcast and streaming partners in 2025 will spotlight the league’s superstars, rising stars and must-see matchups like never before."

Clark and the Fever will have the most nationally televised or streamed appearances with 41 games. Ten of those will be on ABC or ESPN and eight on ION.

Las Vegas is next with 33 games shown nationally while defending champion New York has 32. The expansion Golden State Valkyries will have 17 games on national TV.

ESPN will have 13 regular-season games and along with ABC will show all the playoff contests as well. ION will have 50 games on Friday night with doubleheaders. CBS will show eight games on its main network with another dozen on the CBS Sports Network.

The WNBA Commissioner's Cup will once again be shown on Amazon Prime Video.