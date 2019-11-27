Champagnie has 21 Pitt tops Northwestern 72-59 to win title

Justin Champagnie had 21 points to lead Pittsburgh to a 72-59 victory over Northwestern in the Fort Myers Tip-Off championship game on Wednesday night.

Eric Hamilton added 10 points and 12 rebounds as the Panthers (6-2) prevailed in a game that featured former Duke teammates and assistant coaches Jeff Capel and Chris Collins.

Pat Spencer had 18 points and Bob Buie 13 for Northwestern (3-3).

Champagnie hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the second half to push Pitt's lead to 56-43 with 5 1/2 minutes to play. The Wildcats cut the deficit back to six with just under three minutes left but a 9-0 surge, with Champagnie hitting another 3, sealed the deal. After a slow start, the Panthers made 7 of 25 treys.

At one point, the Panthers were 2 of 33 behind the arc in the tournament.

A 13-4 run by Pitt gave it a 17-8 lead in the first half, which ended with the Panthers on top 25-23.