Chicago bar will cover patrons' tabs if Bears lose this weekend — what to know

If the Chicago Bears fail to beat the Denver Broncos this weekend, then a city bar promises to pay your tab in full.

The Claddagh Ring Pub, located in the Lincoln Square neighborhood, posted on social media Thursday that their confidence in the Bears on Sunday is through the roof.

The Bears will play host to the Broncos at Soldier Field. It's their second home game this season. In Week 1, the Bears lost to the Packers at home. In Week 2 and 3, they lost to the Buccaneers and Chiefs while on the road.

But now, they have a chance for redemption, and the Claddagh Ring Pub is sure of it. The bar says that if the Bears lose to the Broncos this weekend, then whatever patrons put on their tabs is free. There's a catch, though. Patrons are only eligible for the deal if they arrive at the bar before kickoff.

There's another positive in this deal. The bar will be giving out free pizza at halftime – and we know how much Chicagoans love their pizza.

Doors to the bar open at 11 a.m. Remember, to be eligible for the deal, you must arrive before kickoff, which is at noon. Also, the bar says promo tabs close at the end of the 3rd quarter.

The Claddagh Ring Pub is located at 2306 W. Foster Ave.