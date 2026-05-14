Chicago Bears 2026 schedule release: Live updates as the Bears learn their 2026 slate
The NFL will release the Chicago Bears' 2026 regular-season schedule on Thursday evening.
Check back here as we learn more about when and where the Bears will play in the 2026 season, and the NFL unveils the completed schedule at 7 p.m.
What we know:
The Bears have games that have already been announced.
Bears to face Lions on Turkey Day
The NFL announced Thursday morning that the Bears will travel to Detroit for Thanksgiving.
The Bears will play the Lions in the early window on Thanksgiving in a rematch of the 2024 Thanksgiving Day game, where Detroit held off a spirited Bears' comeback.
CBS will air the game, which will kick off at noon CT.
Bears reportedly have two holiday games
The Bears won't just play on Thanksgiving, according to one of the early leaks.
According to reports and leaks, the Bears are scheduled to play the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day this upcoming season. This game would reportedly be played at Soldier Field.
The Bears played the Packers five days before Christmas Day in the 2025 season, winning 22-16 on a walk-off touchdown from Caleb Williams to DJ Moore in one of the most iconic moments in Bears history.
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Chicago Bears 2026 projected schedule
This is compiled through social media leaks and educated guesses to fill the gaps. This is not the finalized schedule.
Week 1: @ Carolina
Week 2: vs. Minnesota
Week 3: vs. Philadelphia (Monday)
Week 4: vs. New York Jets
Week 5: @ Green Bay
Week 6: @ Atlanta
Week 7: vs. New England (Thursday)
Week 8: @ Seattle (Monday)
Week 9: vs. Tampa Bay (Sunday Night)
Week 10: BYE
Week 11: vs. New Orleans
Week 12: @ Detroit (Thanksgiving Day)
Week 13: @ Miami
Week 14: vs. Jacksonville
Week 15: @ Buffalo (Saturday)
Week 16: vs. Green Bay (Christmas Day)*
Week 17: vs. Detroit
Week 18: @ Minnesota
Chicago Bears 2026 opponents
Here are the teams the Bears will play against in the 2026 season.
Home
New Orleans Saints
New England Patriots
New York Jets
Jacksonville Jaguars
Philadelphia Eagles
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Away
Buffalo Bills
Miami Dolphins
Atlanta Falcons
Carolina Panthers
Seattle Seahawks
Home & Away
Green Bay Packers
Detroit Lions
Minnesota Vikings