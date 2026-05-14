Chicago Bears 2026 schedule release: Live updates as the Bears learn their 2026 slate

The Brief The NFL is releasing all 32 schedules across the league on Thursday. The Bears, and a few other teams, have had a few games leaked through social media so far this week. Here are live updates throughout the day as the Bears learn when and where they'll play in the 2026 season.



The NFL will release the Chicago Bears' 2026 regular-season schedule on Thursday evening.

Check back here as we learn more about when and where the Bears will play in the 2026 season, and the NFL unveils the completed schedule at 7 p.m.

What we know:

The Bears have games that have already been announced.

Bears to face Lions on Turkey Day

The NFL announced Thursday morning that the Bears will travel to Detroit for Thanksgiving.

The Bears will play the Lions in the early window on Thanksgiving in a rematch of the 2024 Thanksgiving Day game, where Detroit held off a spirited Bears' comeback.

CBS will air the game, which will kick off at noon CT.

Bears reportedly have two holiday games

The Bears won't just play on Thanksgiving, according to one of the early leaks.

According to reports and leaks, the Bears are scheduled to play the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day this upcoming season. This game would reportedly be played at Soldier Field.

The Bears played the Packers five days before Christmas Day in the 2025 season, winning 22-16 on a walk-off touchdown from Caleb Williams to DJ Moore in one of the most iconic moments in Bears history.

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Chicago Bears 2026 projected schedule

This is compiled through social media leaks and educated guesses to fill the gaps. This is not the finalized schedule.

Week 1: @ Carolina

Week 2: vs. Minnesota

Week 3: vs. Philadelphia (Monday)

Week 4: vs. New York Jets

Week 5: @ Green Bay

Week 6: @ Atlanta

Week 7: vs. New England (Thursday)

Week 8: @ Seattle (Monday)

Week 9: vs. Tampa Bay (Sunday Night)

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: vs. New Orleans

Week 12: @ Detroit (Thanksgiving Day)

Week 13: @ Miami

Week 14: vs. Jacksonville

Week 15: @ Buffalo (Saturday)

Week 16: vs. Green Bay (Christmas Day)*

Week 17: vs. Detroit

Week 18: @ Minnesota

Chicago Bears 2026 opponents

Here are the teams the Bears will play against in the 2026 season.

Home

New Orleans Saints

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Jacksonville Jaguars

Philadelphia Eagles

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Away

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Seattle Seahawks

Home & Away

Green Bay Packers

Detroit Lions

Minnesota Vikings