Chicago Bears 2026 training camp preview: What should RB room expectations be?

The Brief The Chicago Bears open training camp on July 28, when all the veterans report to start preparing for the 2026 NFL season. In preparation for the start of camp, FOX Chicago is taking a look at the Bears’ depth chart, position by position. This preview will start with quarterbacks and end with the rookies when they report to Halas Hall on July 25.



Chicago Bears training camp officially opens at the end of July, with rookies reporting first and veterans reporting soon after.

FOX Chicago takes a look at the Bears’ running back room, which brings back the entire group from last season which found plenty of success on the ground.

Here’s a look at the Bears’ running back room ahead of training camp.

Bears Running Back Depth Chart

1 – D'Andre Swift

2 – Kyle Monangai

3 – Roschon Johnson

4 – Brittain Brown / Salvon Ahmed

TBD - Coleman Bennett

What we know:

The Bears were at the center of rumors all offseason. Would they trade for a running back? Perhaps they might draft one?

The Bears stood pat. D’Andre Swift is back in the final year of his contract. Kyle Monangai is firmly entrenched as the team’s second-string back. The Bears could have released Roschon Johnson to save $1 million against the cap. It speaks volume that they didn’t to give him a shot at making the roster as a third-string back and special teams ace.

Salvon Ahmed and Britain Brown are veterans fighting to make the roster, while undrafted free agent Coleman Bennett is trying to earn a spot with the Bears, be it a practice squad or the active roster.

Swift had a career year in 2025, rushing for 1,087 yards, nine touchdowns and 4.87 yards per carry. Monangai wasn’t far behind, rushing for over 700 yards as a rookie.

That’s the Bears’ one-two punch that will lead the Bears in 2026.

What we don't know:

The Bears have a new sheriff in down. Running backs coach Eric Studesville takes over for Eric Bienemey, who returned to Kansas City.

With that comes a level of unknown.

"I was just talking with Coach Studesville upstairs and he's got a wealth of experience from a number of different places," Bears coach Ben Johnson said on June 11. "I can't wait to dive into his cutups from Miami. They did some really unique things, particularly in the run game over the last few years."

Johnson has been pretty open about how the offense won’t be the same in 2026 as it was in 2025.

The same could apply to the running game. Even though it might not be too wise to tinker too much with the rushing attack. It was one of the best in the league last season.

The Bears were third in the league in total rushing yards and ream rush yards per attempt. Much of that was because of Swift and Monangai’s emergence.

While the running game might look different in 2026, it remains to be seen just how different it is.

Big picture view:

Even with the changes at the position coach, and any potential changes to the rushing attack itself, not much should change at the top.

Swift is the starting running back. Monangai is right behind him. Johnson has to earn his spot in the preseason with Brown and Ahmed right behind him. The Bears will also give Bennett a chance to earn reps, but he has an uphill battle.

The one change that could happen is the split between Monangai and Swift.

Monangai could earn more of a split of the carries in the preseason, or if Studesville and Johnson come up with a scheme that fits Monangai’s skill set. He’s more of a downhill and punishing runner than a shifty back like Swift.

Swift still has the every-down back ability, though.

The running back room is deep.

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