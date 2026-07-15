Chicago Bears training camp preview: How stable is the Bears' QB room?

The Brief The Chicago Bears open training camp on July 28, when all the veterans report to start preparing for the 2026 NFL season. In preparation for the start of camp, FOX Chicago is taking a look at the Bears’ depth chart, position by position. This preview will start with quarterbacks and end with the rookies when they report to Halas Hall on July 25.



Chicago Bears training camp officially opens at the end of July, with rookies reporting first and veterans reporting soon after.

FOX Chicago takes a look at the Bears’ quarterback room, which boasts a player who has a chance to be one of the faces of the league.

Here’s a look at the Bears’ quarterback depth chart.

Bears Quarterback Depth Chart

1 – Caleb Williams

2 – Tyson Bagent

3 – Case Keenum

4 – Miller Moss

What we know:

For most of the franchise’s history, the Bears have been looking for a quarterback like Caleb Williams.

Now, they have him.

Williams showed signs of growth in Year 2 in the league, and in Year 1 under Ben Johnson. Bears general manager Ryan Poles mentioned the team will have to figure out how to extend Williams, meaning he’s a part of their future plans.

Williams is coming off a year where he set the Bears’ single-season franchise record for passing yards in a single season. He was also on the cover of Madden, further cementing him as a star in the league, not just in Chicago.

Behind Williams are Keenum and Bagent, which also represents one of the more stable backup options in the league. The Bears, of course, never hope they see the field.

But, the Bears have confidence in that entire room. Even when Bagent was sick and missed the Bears’ win over the Giants, making Keenum quarterback No. 2, the team never flinched or balked.

"I don’t think you’re ever going to be disappointed to have a full quarterback room of a lot of guys who can play," Bears offensive coordinator Press Taylor said on May 9. "That’s a great problem to have."

What we don't know:

Williams will be the fixture of the Bears’ future. That’s for certain.

What we don’t know is what an extension will look like for Williams. That money will come to light sooner rather than later, but it’s a good problem for the Bears to have.

We also don’t know if the backups behind him will remain in place.

Case Keenum flirted with retirement before the Bears brought him in to be QB No. 3 behind Bagent. He was also instrumental in helping Williams develop further in 2025.

Bagent signed a contract extension to remain with the Bears, but was floated as a potential trade candidate during the offseason when Bears general manager Ryan Poles said he received trade offers for Bagent.

If either one – or both – leave the roster, the Bears would need to find a new back-up.

But, all of the above is a question for next offseason. The Bears' quarterback room is whole, and is running it all back after the unit broke franchise passing records.

Big picture view:

The Bears’ quarterback position is one of the most stable rooms on the team. It’s more stable now than it’s been in years, even.

The status of the quarterback room is so different now that the 2022 season – when Justin Fields, Nathan Peterman and Trevor Siemian all started games for the Bears – feels like a faux pas.

Williams should take another step further in his development. That would mean the Bears’ offense is better for it.

But, there’s ease if anything should happen to Williams. The Bears’ front office showed enough belief in Bagent that he can fill in and succeed they extended Bagent.

Miller Moss also is an intriguing prospect. The Bears could spend the year developing him to be a player that eventually replaces Case Keenum or Bagent, but would need to use a practice squad spot to do so.