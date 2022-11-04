Bears activate left guard Whitehair from injured reserve

The Chicago Bears activated left guard Cody Whitehair on Friday.

He had been on injured reserve since early October, when he hurt his right knee in a loss to the New York Giants on Oct. 2.

The 30-year-old has been a fixture on the Bears line at center and guard since they drafted him in the second round in 2016, starting 99 games.

Chicago Bears guard Cody Whitehair looks on during a game between the Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings on December 20, 2021, at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The Bears (3-5) host the Miami Dolphins (5-3) on Sunday.