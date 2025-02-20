Chicago Bears announce Ben Johnson's complete 2025 coaching staff

After weeks of rumors and reports, Ben Johnson's first Chicago Bears coaching staff is set.

The team announced the additions of Dennis Allen and Declan Doyle, as well as the retention of Richard Hightower, in January. Now, some of the most important roles on Johnson's staff have become official.

Here's the Chicago Bears' full 2025 coaching staff, from Ben Johnson to the key support staff members.

Chicago Bears 2025 Coaching Staff

Ben Johnson - Head coach

Declan Doyle - Offensive Coordinator

Dennis Allen - Defensive Coordinator

Richard Hightower - Special Teams Coordinator

Assistant coaches

Antwaan Randle El - Assistant Head Coach / Wide Receivers

Matt Aponte - Offensive Quality Control

J.T. Barrett - Quarterbacks

Eric Bieniemy - Running Backs

Anthony Blevins - Assistant Special Teams

Zach Cable - Offensive Quality Control

Kyle DeVan - Assistant Offensive Line

Jim Dray - Tight End

Jeremy Garrett - Defensive Line

Matt Giordano - Assistant Defensive Backs/Safeties

Al Harris - Passing Game Coordinator/Defensive Backs

Bill Johnson - Sr. Defensive Assistant/Defensive Line

Kevin Koch - Assistant Linebackers

Cannon Matthews - Defensive Assistant/Nickelbacks

Kenny Norton III - Defensvie Quality Control

Robbie Picazo - Offensive Assistant, Quarterbacks/Wide Receivers

Dan Roushar - Offensive Line

Richard Smith - Linebackers

Press Taylor - Pass Game Coordinator

Pierre Ngo - Head Strength and Conditioning

Noble Landry - Assistant Strength and Conditioning

Allison Haley - Assistant Strength and Conditioning

Justin Rudd - Sr. Director of Coaching Operations

Chavis Cook - Manager of Coaching Administration

Harrison Freid - Director of Research and Analysis

What to know about Declan Doyle

Featured article

What will a Dennis Allen defense look like?

Featured article

Who are the most impactful assistant coaches?

The Bears hired Dan Rouschar to tutor the offensive line, which will have a new-look in 2025. The entire interior of the Bears' offensive line are free agents, from center Coleman Shelton and right guard Matt Pryor to left guard Teven Jenkins. Rouschar will be in charge of building an offensive line that gave up a franchise-record 68 sacks in the 2024 season and correcting play there in order to protect Caleb Williams.

Speaking of Williams, the Bears have hired his next tutor in JT Barrett from the Lions. Barrett was a former star quarterback at Ohio State and

Al Harris is in charge of leading a talented Bears defensive back group that includes Jaquan Brisker, Kevin Byard, Jaylon Johnson, Kyler Gordon and Tyrique Stevenson. Harris, a former Packers' cornerback, helped lift the Cowboys' secondary. Under Harris' guidance, Daron Bland and Jourdan Lewis put together stellar seasons. Bland was a first-team All-Pro after the 2023 season.