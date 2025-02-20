Chicago Bears announce Ben Johnson's complete 2025 coaching staff
After weeks of rumors and reports, Ben Johnson's first Chicago Bears coaching staff is set.
The team announced the additions of Dennis Allen and Declan Doyle, as well as the retention of Richard Hightower, in January. Now, some of the most important roles on Johnson's staff have become official.
Here's the Chicago Bears' full 2025 coaching staff, from Ben Johnson to the key support staff members.
Chicago Bears 2025 Coaching Staff
Ben Johnson - Head coach
Declan Doyle - Offensive Coordinator
Dennis Allen - Defensive Coordinator
Richard Hightower - Special Teams Coordinator
Assistant coaches
Antwaan Randle El - Assistant Head Coach / Wide Receivers
Matt Aponte - Offensive Quality Control
J.T. Barrett - Quarterbacks
Eric Bieniemy - Running Backs
Anthony Blevins - Assistant Special Teams
Zach Cable - Offensive Quality Control
Kyle DeVan - Assistant Offensive Line
Jim Dray - Tight End
Jeremy Garrett - Defensive Line
Matt Giordano - Assistant Defensive Backs/Safeties
Al Harris - Passing Game Coordinator/Defensive Backs
Bill Johnson - Sr. Defensive Assistant/Defensive Line
Kevin Koch - Assistant Linebackers
Cannon Matthews - Defensive Assistant/Nickelbacks
Kenny Norton III - Defensvie Quality Control
Robbie Picazo - Offensive Assistant, Quarterbacks/Wide Receivers
Dan Roushar - Offensive Line
Richard Smith - Linebackers
Press Taylor - Pass Game Coordinator
Pierre Ngo - Head Strength and Conditioning
Noble Landry - Assistant Strength and Conditioning
Allison Haley - Assistant Strength and Conditioning
Justin Rudd - Sr. Director of Coaching Operations
Chavis Cook - Manager of Coaching Administration
Harrison Freid - Director of Research and Analysis
The Bears hired Dan Rouschar to tutor the offensive line, which will have a new-look in 2025. The entire interior of the Bears' offensive line are free agents, from center Coleman Shelton and right guard Matt Pryor to left guard Teven Jenkins. Rouschar will be in charge of building an offensive line that gave up a franchise-record 68 sacks in the 2024 season and correcting play there in order to protect Caleb Williams.
Speaking of Williams, the Bears have hired his next tutor in JT Barrett from the Lions. Barrett was a former star quarterback at Ohio State and
Al Harris is in charge of leading a talented Bears defensive back group that includes Jaquan Brisker, Kevin Byard, Jaylon Johnson, Kyler Gordon and Tyrique Stevenson. Harris, a former Packers' cornerback, helped lift the Cowboys' secondary. Under Harris' guidance, Daron Bland and Jourdan Lewis put together stellar seasons. Bland was a first-team All-Pro after the 2023 season.