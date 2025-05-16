Chicago Bears refocus on Arlington Heights for new stadium

The Brief The Chicago Bears have made Arlington Heights their top priority for a new stadium, shifting focus away from remaining at Soldier Field. The team bought the Arlington Park site in 2023 for $197.2 million, and local officials have begun preparing for development. While the Bears' plans are not yet final, the City of Chicago says it remains open to negotiations to keep the team in the city.



The Chicago Bears are refocusing their efforts on developing a new stadium in Arlington Heights.

The team has indicated that the site in the northwest suburb is their current priority, according to a statement from the Chicago Mayor's Office.

Chicago Bears eyeing Arlington Heights

What we know:

Mayor Brandon Johnson recently spoke with the team’s executive leadership, who said the suburban site is now their top priority, the statement said.

In 2023, the Bears purchased the 326-acre Arlington Park property for $197.2 million, signaling a potential move from Soldier Field to a newly developed stadium and entertainment district.

Local officials have taken steps to prepare for this possibility, including approving a zoning change to allow sports betting and negotiating tax agreements.

"Significant progress"

What they're saying:

The Chicago Bears released a statement Friday about their progress with the suburb:

"Over the last few months, we have made significant progress with the leaders in Arlington Heights, and look forward to continuing to work with state and local leaders on making a transformative economic development project for the region a reality."

On Friday afternoon, the Village of Arlington Heights issued a statement on the redevelopment of the former Arlington Park site, saying talks about the new Bears' stadium are "headed in the right direction."

"We have a great working relationship with the team, and I have always believed that the former Arlington Park site is the best location for a new NFL stadium centered development for the entire Chicagoland region," stated Mayor Jim Tinaglia. "While much work remains to ensure that the community’s and the team’s goals can be met, we all agree that the discussions are headed in the right direction and we are optimistic for the future of this partnership," village officials said. "The Village will continue to work with all stakeholders and do our due diligence on behalf of our community for this one-of-a-kind opportunity."

Despite the Bears' focus on Arlington Heights, the City of Chicago remains open to discussions. Johnson has expressed a willingness to work with the team to keep them in the city, stating that the door remains open for negotiations.

The Bears have been exploring multiple options for a new stadium since 2021, including sites within Chicago. The city of Chicago did make an offer to keep the team, the mayor’s office said, but added that "the current climate in Springfield has not allowed for the financial elements necessary to move forward at this point."

What we don't know:

It’s unclear whether the Bears’ shift toward Arlington Heights is final. While the team says that’s their priority, the mayor’s office also emphasized that "the door remains open" in Chicago and that the city will continue working to help facilitate a path forward if the team reconsiders.

No timeline has been announced for construction or final approval at the Arlington Heights site.

What's next:

The Bears have yet to publicly announce detailed plans or renderings for a stadium in Arlington Heights. Any future development would require local approvals, as well as potential state-level financial support.Meanwhile, Soldier Field remains the team’s home for now.