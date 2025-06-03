Chicago Bears begin mandatory minicamp focusing on details instead of concrete roles

It's on to the next phase of the offseason for the Chicago Bears.

After two weeks of OTAs, where first-year head coach Ben Johnson began his offensive install, the Bears moved on to mandatory minicamp on Tuesday.

Everyone was accounted for, Johnson said. Not everyone practiced, but everyone was present and in the building.

Still, even with everyone in the building, the team won't hammer out concrete roles for the 2025 season. For example, wide receiver DJ Moore played in the slot, which is not his usual position. The team is rotating Kiran Amegadije and Ozzy Trapilo at left tackle.

The most important decisions come later.

"It's hard to jump to any conclusions just yet," Johnson said. "Especially at that position where you really can't be judged until you got pads on."

With the first day of minicamp it's becoming more and more clear the small things are the most important for Johnson. The players have certainly taken notice.

Big picture view:

The Bears are going into practices with no set roles. But, they have a method to their madness.

"We'll change it up a little bit over the next two days, just the structure and maybe have some call-it periods, things of that nature just to keep the guys from getting too stale," Johnson said. "But, we're seeing gradual improvement."

After the first day of minicamp, Moore, tight end Cole Kmet and running back D'Andre Swift spoke about the necessary details Johnson is asking of them.

First, it starts with knowing the plays.

Moore said it's not difficult to focus on the details if you know Johnson's playbook. Then, it's easy to figure out what he's asking players to focus on.

Still, that comes with a need to study.

"A lot of hard work goes into it," Moore said. "Gotta be on your P's and Q's and you got to know the playbook."

Swift played under Johnson in Detroit when Johnson was an assistant and then the offensive coordinator. Swift says Johnson is more serious now – which is something he needs to be as head coach – but the attention to detail is there.

Both Swift, Moore and Kmet weren't sure if they'd be used in the same ways as they've been accustomed to as the primary options at their positions. However, Johnson said those roles will come clear training camp.

Now, it's the small things.

"The little stuff is big," Swift said. "That's the stuff that we're working on … it matters."

What's next:

Day 2 of minicamp will come on Wednesday, with more OTAs to finish this phase of the offseason next week.

With everyone in the building now, the Bears can marry the objective of focusing on the details with the main message the coaching staff wants to get across.

"You got to look deep down at yourself and be like, did I really mess up? Did I execute the play at the highest level that I can? Was I slacking or was it perfect?" Moore said. "That's what he wants: perfection."

In football, that's impossible. Even the best teams have imperfections.

Johnson is asking for perfection, but knows his team won't get there. What he wants is something close.

"We all can't be perfect in every place," Moore said. "Just being as close as we can to the best thing."