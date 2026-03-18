Chicago Bears bring back suburban native at LB, add defensive line depth

The Chicago Bears have added more defensive depth in the third week of free agency.

This time, they're bringing back a linebacker who's familiar to Bears fans and to northern suburban football fans.

What we know:

The Bears announced on Wednesday that they've signed linebacker Jack Sanborn and defensive lineman James Lynch. Both have signed one-year deals with the Bears and deepen the depth chart.

Sanborn returns to Chicago after a year in Dallas. He joined the Cowboys to play under then-Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. After the season ended, Eberflus was fired in Dallas and Sanborn became a free agent again.

The Eberflus staff signed Sanborn as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin in 2022. The Lake Zurich native earned a roster spot ahead of the 2022 season and played three years in Chicago. He started 24 of the 52 games he played in. He'll join the linebacker corps that added Devin Bush to play alongside TJ Edwards.

The Bears' linebacker room now includes Bush, Edwards, D'Marco Jackson, Noah Sewell and Sanborn.

The Bears have also signed Lynch, who comes to Chicago after two years with the Titans.

Lynch becomes the third defensive lineman the Bears have signed since the start of free agency. Before Lynch, the Bears added Kentavius Street and Neville Gallimore while Chris Williams, Dominique Robinson and Andrew Billings have departed in free agency.

In his career, Lynch has 98 total tackles, seven quarterback hits, seven tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and three pass break-ups in 71 career games.

Filling out depth is the key for the Bears after they've signed Bush, Cam Lewis and Coby Bryant to multi-year deals in an effort to get faster on defense.

Earlier this week, the Bears announced they've re-signed defensive back Jaylon Jones.

What's next:

The Bears have started to zero in on depth, which means any more big additions would come via trade or the NFL Draft. It will probably be the latter.

The NFL Draft process is warming up with top-30 visits. If the Bears do add a player that makes an immediate impact on the defense next, it'll be with the No. 25 overall pick.

"It’s something I noticed, we all noticed. I think especially in the postseason really down to the last part the fall," Bears general manager Ryan Poles said. "In order to play the style we need to play that we need to be able to close on the football a lot faster than what we have been doing. That was the emphasis going into it. And again, watching these guys tape we answer that."