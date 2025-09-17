Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson not concerned with Tom Brady and potential conflict of interest

Earlier this week, the NFL came across a troubling conflict of interest.

Tom Brady, the Super Bowl-winning quarterback, NFL legend, FOX broadcaster and now-minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, was seen with a headset on during Monday Night Football's broadcast of the Raiders' game. This raised questions about how involved Brady is in gameday operations, and if he should be allowed to conduct pre-game interviews as a FOX employee.

This caught the eye of Chicago Bears fans, too. The Bears travel to Vegas in Week 4, and Brady will be on the call this Sunday for Bears vs. Cowboys. However, Bears head coach Ben Johnson expressed how little he's worried about that conflict of interest.

"I've been careful with everything I've said since the season started," Johnson said. "I've been in pure coachspeak mode."

The backstory:

On Monday, the Las Vegas Raiders hosted the Los Angeles Chargers and ESPN cut to a shot of the owner's box.

Brady was in that box, wearing a headset. This raised questions if Brady is involved in game preparations with the Raiders, which becomes a conflict of interest as Brady gets access to other teams' players and coaches during a week that other owners do not have as a FOX broadcaster.

The NFL, according to ESPN, said Brady did not violate any league rules by wearing a headset.

"There are no policies that prohibit an owner from sitting in the coaches' booth or wearing a headset during a game," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a statement to ESPN. "Brady was sitting in the booth in his capacity as a limited partner."

Because Brady was sitting in the booth in his role as a minority owner, he's require to abide by the policies in place where he's only allowed to use specific kinds of electronic devices.

"All personnel sitting in the booth must abide by policies that prohibit the use of electronic devices other than league-issued equipment such as a Microsoft Surface Tablet for the Sideline Viewing System," McCarthy said, according to ESPN.

While Brady is allowed to do certain things, he's also barred from participating in specific parts of a pre-game production. ESPN reported the NFL said Brady is "prohibited from going to a team facility for practices or production meetings."

However, these things are the furthest from Johnson's mind at the moment.

What they're saying:

Johnson, on Wednesday, stressed how little he's worried about the idea of Brady infiltrating the Bears' ranks and allowing the Raiders to gain a competitive advantage.

"I'm really not worried about it," Johnson said.

Johnson also noted how little, if any at all, teams discuss their actual game plan during their pre-game meetings with announcers like Brady.

This has been something Johnson has been aware of, especially during his time in Detroit where the Lions were playing in primetime contests because of their status as an NFC contender. He knows what will be said, and what won't be.

"It's not like I'm going to say, ‘Hey, don't do this to Caleb Williams, or you might get it," Johnson said. "There's not going to be any trade secrets exchanged. I really don't think it's that big of a deal."

Johnson is focused on the immediate future of the 0-2 Bears. This includes finding a way to earn his first win as head coach of the team.

"To me, it's business as usual," Johnson said.