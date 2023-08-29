Bears get Orland Park native Dan Feeney in trade with Dolphins

The Chicago Bears announced on Tuesday that they've acquired Orland Park native Dan Feeney from the Miami Dolphins.

In exchange, the Bears are giving away a 2024 sixth-round draft pick.

Feeney, at 6-foot-4 and 305 pounds, is entering his seventh year in the league. He's played in 96 games, including 64 starts, since being drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Feeney spent four seasons with the Chargers. He played 39 games at left guard and 18 at center, and was named to the PFW/PFWA All-Rookie Team in 2017.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 19: Dan Feeney #67 of the Miami Dolphins warms up before the preseason game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on August 19, 2023 in Houston, Texas. The Dolphins defeated the Texans 28-3. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Ima Expand

In the 2021–22 seasons, Feeney played for the New York Jets, appearing in 33 games with seven starts.

The Dolphins signed Feeney to a one-year deal during the offseason in March 2023.

Originally from Orland Park, Feeney played college football at Indiana University from 2012 to 2016. He earned All-America honors twice following the 2015–16 seasons.