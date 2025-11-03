Chicago Bears to be without high-paid pass rusher for the rest of the season | Report

The Chicago Bears came away with a chaotic win in Cincinnati on Sunday, but got bad news on the injury front on Monday.

They'll be without defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo for the rest of the season.

What we know:

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Odeyingbo suffered a torn achilles in the win over the Bengals.

Odeyingbo left the game in the fourth quarter, and was ruled doubful to return. He was seen after the game on crutches.

By the numbers:

Odeyingbo was one of the Bears' prized free agent signings in March. So far in 2025, he's recorded 21 tackles and one sack in his first eight games in Chicago.

He signed a three-year, $48 million deal in March.

The Bears did get second-year pass rusher Austin Booker back, who recorded a sack in Sunday's win. Fellow pass rusher Dominique Robinson might return from an ankle injury he suffered in the loss to the Ravens soon.

However, the Bears have few options if they want to replace Odeyingbo. The trade deadline is Tuesday.