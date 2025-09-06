Chicago Bears expecting to be without a starting linebacker for season opener vs. Minnesota

With the days now becoming hours for Ben Johnson's Chicago Bears debut as head coach, he has a few final details to settle.

On Monday, Johnson will have a big detail to navigate as he's planning to be without one of his starting linebackers.

What they're saying:

Johnson said Saturday that starting linebacker TJ Edwards is listed as doubtful for Monday's game vs. Minnesota. Edwards has started alongside Tremaine Edmunds since signing in Chicago before the 2023 season.

In Edwards' place, Johnson said to expect rookie Ruben Hyppolite II to see some action on defense. Linebacker Noah Sewell will also help fill Edwards' shoes.

Johnson also said cornerback Jaylon Johnson's status is still to be determined. Johnson was cleared to practice, which was a good sign in his favor, but was limited.

"We'll see on that one," Johnson said.

The final injury report will be released later on Saturday.

What's next:

The Bears will take the field with a first-year head coach and a quarterback that the Chicago faithful hope is the quarterback of the future.

Most of the entire preseason, training camp and offseason has been curated with Caleb Williams' development in mind. The first week of the season is finally here.

When asked what he wanted to see from Williams on Monday Night Football, Johnson was blunt.

"Win the football game," Johnson said.