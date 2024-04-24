Expand / Collapse search

Chicago Bears extend assistant general manager Ian Cunningham | Reports

By Chris Kwiecinski
Published  April 24, 2024 1:46pm CDT
Bears
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago Bears' Ryan Poles and Ian Cunningham preview the 2024 NFL Draft

Two days before the Chicago Bears make the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, general manager Ryan Poles and assistant GM Ian Cunningham previewed what the Bears are looking for, and what they've seen so far in Caleb Williams.

On Tuesday, the Chicago Bears brass talked through why they were so confident ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft. One of the reasons general manager Ryan Poles touched on was his right-hand man.

Assistant general manager Ian Cunningham got a shout out from Poles.

"I am blessed out of my socks to have him by my side through this process," Poles said. "Especially when you reflect back to the first two years getting this thing off the ground."

A day later, Cunningham was rewarded for that dependability.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Cunningham was given a contract extension Wednesday.

Cunningham was one of the top general manager candidates this past offseason, but removed himself from discussions to stay with the Bears. The Los Angeles Chargers were one of the teams who sought Cunningham as their GM.

Now, Cunningham's contract will reflect his status as one of the key parts of the Bears' rebuild. 

Without Cunningham, it's difficult for Poles to imagine the Bears' rebuilding. He spoke about what Cunningham meant to him Tuesday beyond the personnel decisions.

Poles talked about Cunningham being a force that kept him on course during some difficult moments.

"To have a guy like him that, not a 'yes man' that keeps me in line when I start getting off track, to keep our staff together when I get pulled in different directions," Poles said. "We wouldn't be where we are today if it wasn't for Ian as well, being there and being an unbelievable partner."

Related

'We know what we're going to do': How Ryan Poles has the Chicago Bears prepared for the 2024 NFL Draft
article

'We know what we're going to do': How Ryan Poles has the Chicago Bears prepared for the 2024 NFL Draft

With two days until the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft officially begins and the Bears’ draft timer officially begins ticking, Poles and Cunningham laid their confidences on the table at Halas Hall on Tuesday.