Chicago Bears extend productive linebacker TJ Edwards | Reports

The Chicago Bears have rewarded another productive piece of their defense.

NFL Network is reporting on Wednesday evening the Bears are giving linebacker T.J. Edwards' two-year, $20 million contract extension.

Why the Bears extended TJ Edwards

Edwards was entering the final year of his contract with the Bears, and will now be in Chicago through the 2027 NFL season.

This was a deserved extension, as Edwards was one of the most productive players on the Bears' defense the past two seasons.

Edwards has 284 tackles, 6.5 sacks, four interceptions and 14 QB hits in his first two seasons with the Bears. Edwards, a Lake Villa native, signed a three-year contract as a free agent with Chicago in 2023.

What TJ Edwards' extension means for the Bears

Business is open for the Bears.

There are a handful of players the Bears had last year who overperformed their contract status.

Kyler Gordon was one of them. He officially signed his extension on Tuesday, and the Bears' extension for Gordon made him the highest-paid slot cornerback in the NFL.

Edwards was another. He had 79 tackles and four sacks in a 2024 season that was a dismal for the team as a whole. Edwards never quit on the team, even during a 10-game losing streak where his head coach was fired.

It was clear multiple times this season that he was one of the most consistent players on the field. Edwards and Tremaine Edmunds have combined to patrol the middle of the Bears' defense in a productive level.

It wasn't the best – nothing was relatively great in the 2024 season for the Bears – but it was as safe bet Edwards was going to make a play or two during games in the 2024 season.

The Bears recognized this and gave him an extension to keep him around.

This should be a sign for other players around Halas Hall. If you play well, general manager Ryan Poles will reward you for that production.