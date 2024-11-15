Chicago Bears get good news on their final injury report of the week

The final injury report of the week was a good one for the Chicago Bears.

The Bears will get both their starting offensive tackles back for Sunday's game against Green Bay, as the offensive line that struggled majorly against the New England Patriots gets healthier.

Braxton Jones and Darnell Wright, who were limited to start this week, were full participants in practice on Friday and carried no injury designation on the final injury report.

The Bears' offensive line isn't completely healthy, though. Back up left tackle Kiran Amegadije and starting left guard Teven Jenkins were ruled out for Sunday's game. Ryan Bates will shift over to that open left guard spot, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said on Saturday

The Bears' pass rush also gets healthier, too.

Pass rushers Darrell Taylor and Montez Sweat look to play Sunday. Taylor missed Sunday's game against New England, but has no injury designation after Friday. Sweat didn't practice on Wednesday, was limited on Thursday, but was a full participant in practice.

Sweat was listed as questionable, but his full participation at practice is a good sign he'll be available on Sunday. Eberflus said he's optimistic that Sweat will play, too.

Brisker kept having ‘setbacks’

The Bears are better with Jaquan Brisker at safety. However, it just wasn't possible.

The team put Brisker on injured reserve on Thursday after they kept trying to get in through the concussion protocol, but he "kept having setbacks" Eberflus said.

"We just feel like it's best for us to take a step back," Eberflus said. "It's always about the player's health and safety and that's why we did it."

In Brisker's place, Elijah Hicks will keep his starting spot. But, Brisker was playing at a high level before his concussion he suffered against the Panthers and the Bears could use his production after struggling since returning from the bye week.