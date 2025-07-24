Chicago Bears: Injuries hit rookie class early on as Ben Johnson navigates the 'time crunch'

Perception is key for Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson.

On the first day of training camp, it looked like Johnson tossed the first-team offense out of a drill when they struggled to get lined up.

That wasn't the case.

Johnson offered an update to that, and more, Thursday morning.

What they're saying:

Johnson provided an update on several of the Bears' injuries, specifically those that have been affecting the 2025 Draft class.

Luther Burden remains day-to-day with the soft tissue injury he suffered in rookie camp. Burden has been working with receivers coach Antwaan Randle-El and has been quizzed consistently on the offense to try and keep him up to speed.

But, he's still missing valuable lessons while out.

"There's really no substitute for full-speed reps,' Johnson said.

Defensive tackle Shemar Turner suffered an ankle injury on Wednesday, and Johnson said the team is still evaluating that injury to determine the severity of it.

Rookie defensive back Zah Frazier is being excused from practices due personal reasons.

Big picture view:

Johnson enjoyed seeing the perception he tossed the first-team offense out of 7-on-7 drills on Wednesday.

That wasn't necessarily the case.

"We're on a time crunch," Johnson said. "As you guys all know we've got 90 minutes there that first day. We're up to 105 here today, so I just need to keep things moving on."

Johnson said that moment was on everyone, and not on anyone speccifically.

"We got to end up executing, getting in and out of the huddle a certain way and it wasn't that way," Johnson said. "We're learning. We're growing."

This continues the accountability aspect Johnson wants to make sure the Bears have. The team needs to maximize every minute they're out on the field.

If one unit isn't on their "P's and Q's," like he says, the team needs to move on to another unit that is while the other gets up to speed.

"We just don't have the tolerance for that anymore," Johnson said.