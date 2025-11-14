Bears get good news on Jaquan Brisker, as Vikings will be short a key pass rusher

The Chicago Bears are playing behind the eight ball, so to speak.

Head coach Ben Johnson knows they're playing catch-up in the NFC North, where every team in the division has a division win except for the Bears.

They'll get a chance for NFC North win No. 1 when they travel to Minnesota to take on the Vikings.

"We've been saying all along this week, we're 0-2 in the division right now," Johnson said on Friday. "This is a big one for us. We desperately need this win."

Both teams will be fighting for a win, down one starting linebacker on each side.

What we know:

The Vikings will be looking for that win without a key part of their defense.

The Vikings announced that star outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard will miss Sunday's game vs. the Bears. It's a boon for the Bears' offense as they don't have to worry about a versatile linebacker who can rush the passer and wreak havoc in the run game.

Still, the Bears are preparing for whatever defensive coordinator Brian Flores throws at the Bears' offense.

"He does a good job mixing everything up and each week's a little bit different," Ben Johnson said on Wednesday. "He has a different flavor. He played us a certain way Week 1 that was a little bit different than what maybe you would've seen the last couple years. Then you look at the last few weeks, he changes it up. A lot of it is based on who he has at his disposal as well."

Minnesota still has the team sack leader Jalen Redmond, linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, edge rusher Dallas Turner, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen and veteran Javon Hargrave. All of those players figure to be a part of the Vikings' game plan against the Bears.

Ryan Kelly will also miss Sunday's game, but he's currently in his 21-day activation window as he returns from injured reserve.

Brisker's status:

The Bears announced TJ Edwards and Jahdae Walker will miss Sunday's game vs. the Vikings. That means Noah Sewell will start again next to Tremaine Edmunds.

But, Jaquan Brisker, who was listed as questionable with a back injury, was listed as questionable for Sunday's game. He told reporters in the locker room after practice on Friday that he expects to be out there Sunday.

"I feel good," Brisker told reporters on Friday. "(I'll) be ready to play on Sunday."