Chicago Bears lakefront stadium plans face opposition from 'Friends of the Parks'

The Chicago Bears' ambitious plans for a new lakefront stadium are meeting resistance from the advocacy group Friends of the Parks.

In a detailed 674-word statement, the organization expressed frustration with the Bears' haste and urged them to reconsider their proposed location. The group suggested alternative sites, such as the former Michael Reese Hospital location between 26th and 31st streets, arguing that a stadium there would not disrupt the lakefront.

The Bears' proposed stadium, featuring parks, plazas, paths, and landscaped areas with lakefront access, would be built just south of Soldier Field.

This is a juxtaposition from the other idea the Bears proposed, which was a stadium and surrounding park in Arlington Heights. The Bears purchased the land for the proposed stadium in Arlington Heights, which would have been built on 326 acres of property in Arlington Park, in September 2021. On Monday, FOX 32 reported the Bears were pivoting to a stadium in down Chicago.

However, the success of the Bears' downtown stadium plans hinges on the support of Friends of the Parks. The group's statement indicated a significant flag on the play – so to speak – emphasizing the need for more deliberation on a project that could have a profound impact on Chicago's landscape and neighborhoods.

Friends of the Parks expressed frustration at the Bears' apparent urgency, especially considering previous statements from the team about developing an "entertainment district" outside the city. They stressed the importance of exploring alternative sites and urged the Bears to exhibit more vision and patience in their planning process.

"No one wants to see the Bears leave the city, but we are being asked to respond as if there are no other alternative sites available or even in the vicinity of the existing stadium," part of the statement read.

The organization said they look forward to engaging in conversations with the Bears moving forward.